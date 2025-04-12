Musetti Stuns Monte Carlo Masters Champion Tsitsipas To Reach Semis
Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2025 | 12:40 AM
Monte Carlo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Italian Lorenzo Musetti beat a "heartbroken" Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Friday to knock out the holder and reach the semi-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters.
Musetti fought back after losing the first set against the three-time tournament winner to tee up a last four tie with Australian Alex de Minaur.
The 23-year-old claimed his first victory over the Greek former world number three in five meetings.
"It has a special, let's say, flavour not just because he's the defending champion here, but because before today, I never won against him," Musetti told reporters.
"It was probably one of the toughest challenges that I've faced in my career so far.
"Regarding the match of tomorrow, I think there is no favourite.
"Tomorrow we'll gonna see who is the favourite one on the court, and when we will shake hands, there's gonna be a winner," the world number 16 added.
Tsitsipas missed out on defending his title having won in 2021, 2022 and last year.
"It's difficult to accept," Tsitsipas said.
"I felt I had every reason to try and win. It is definitely heartbreaking," he added.
Earlier, De Minaur produced a ruthless performance to dismantle an out-of-sorts Grigor Dimitrov 6-0, 6-0 in just 45 minutes, with the match finishing to a backdrop of boos from the crowd.
Dimitrov mustered just one winner in total, made 23 unforced errors and won only five points in the second set.
Carlos Alcaraz battled back from a set down to beat French rising star Arthur Fils in a gripping quarter-final.
The four-time Grand Slam champion, targeting his first Masters title since winning in Indian Wells last year, saved three break points in the 11th game of the second set en route to a dramatic 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory.
"I think his level is high right now and he puts a lot of pressure on his opponents," Alcaraz said of his beaten opponent.
"Today I could feel it but in some moments he just made a few mistakes and I tried to make the most of those points and wait for my chances."
He will face unseeded fellow Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Saturday for a place in the final.
Alcaraz's only title this season remains the ATP 500 event in Rotterdam in February but he appears to be enjoying his return to clay.
The 20-year-old Fils, seeded 12th, suffered a third successive quarter-final loss at Masters events this season after going out in the last eight at Indian Wells and the Miami Open.
Alcaraz is a strong favourite to lift the title after early exits for Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev, at an event where he had lost his only previous match in 2022.
He showed all of his battling qualities to get the better of Fils, in what is likely to have been their first meeting of many.
Earlier, Davidovich Fokina cruised into the semi-finals with a dominant victory over Alexei Popyrin.
World number 42 Davidovich Fokina, who was runner-up at the tournament in 2022 to Stefanos Tsitsipas, swatted aside Australia's Popyrin 6-3, 6-2 in the last eight.
Davidovich Fokina was full of confidence after dumping out British fifth seed Jack Draper in the last 16 and put on another accomplished display.
Recent Stories
PSL 10 opening match: Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by eight wickets
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From World
-
Musetti stuns Monte Carlo Masters champion Tsitsipas to reach semis1 minute ago
-
Musetti stuns defending champion Tsitsipas at Monte Carlo Masters11 minutes ago
-
McLarens dominate Bahrain practice, Verstappen rues 'too slow' Red Bull41 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say children among 10 killed in Israeli strike51 minutes ago
-
UN economist sees three percent fall in global trade due to US tariffs1 hour ago
-
UN economist sees three percent fall in global trade due to US tariff2 hours ago
-
UN shipping body approves first global carbon pricing system2 hours ago
-
Former England cricket star Anderson given knighthood3 hours ago
-
Rose keeps three-shot Masters lead as Aberg, DeChambeau charge3 hours ago
-
Geneva Inventions Expo 2025: Saudi Arabia showcases innovation drive4 hours ago
-
UN seeks additional $240 million to bolster earthquake relief in Myanmar4 hours ago
-
Alcaraz fights back against Fils to reach Monte Carlo semis4 hours ago