Museum joint to carry forward Yellow River culture heritage

(@FahadShabbir)

A museum alliance was established Monday in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, in a bid to better preserve and carry forward the cultural heritage of the Yellow River

ZHENGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :A museum alliance was established Monday in Zhengzhou , capital of central China 's Henan Province, in a bid to better preserve and carry forward the cultural heritage of the Yellow River.

The alliance, which consists of 45 museums from nine provincial-level regions along the Yellow River was proposed by Henan Museum, which was elected the first convenor on a two-year term.

A series of exhibition tours will be launched by the alliance, showcasing treasures from the area that reflect the Yellow River civilization.

"The Yellow River basin took the political, economic and cultural center stage for two-thirds of the more than 5,000 years of the Chinese civilization," said Guan Qiang, deputy head of the National Cultural Heritage Administration.

The establishment of the alliance will help build a comprehensive system to protect the cultural value of the Yellow River, Guan noted.

Ma Xiaolin, curator of Henan Museum said the alliance will strengthen academic research and exchanges to further explore the value of cultural heritage along the Yellow River.