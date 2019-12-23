UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Museum Joint To Carry Forward Yellow River Culture Heritage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 06:25 PM

Museum joint to carry forward Yellow River culture heritage

A museum alliance was established Monday in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, in a bid to better preserve and carry forward the cultural heritage of the Yellow River

ZHENGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :A museum alliance was established Monday in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, in a bid to better preserve and carry forward the cultural heritage of the Yellow River.

The alliance, which consists of 45 museums from nine provincial-level regions along the Yellow River was proposed by Henan Museum, which was elected the first convenor on a two-year term.

A series of exhibition tours will be launched by the alliance, showcasing treasures from the area that reflect the Yellow River civilization.

"The Yellow River basin took the political, economic and cultural center stage for two-thirds of the more than 5,000 years of the Chinese civilization," said Guan Qiang, deputy head of the National Cultural Heritage Administration.

The establishment of the alliance will help build a comprehensive system to protect the cultural value of the Yellow River, Guan noted.

Ma Xiaolin, curator of Henan Museum said the alliance will strengthen academic research and exchanges to further explore the value of cultural heritage along the Yellow River.

Related Topics

China Zhengzhou Tours Alliance From

Recent Stories

Heroin case against Rana Sana Ullah: LHC reserves ..

22 minutes ago

Japanese Consul-General commends DEWA’s green ec ..

26 minutes ago

Bilawal says he will not appear before NAB

30 minutes ago

Nasim Shah bags praises after historic test win in ..

1 minute ago

Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan assumes charge as DG NA ..

1 minute ago

Mass deworming of 17 m children to help reduce mal ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.