Mushaal Mullick reiterates Pakistan’s support to legitimate rights of Kashmiri, Palestinian people

JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick Tuesday said that Pakistan remained committed to supporting the legitimate freedom struggle of the Kashmirs and call for immediate resolution of Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Simultaneously Pakistan also strongly condemned the Israeli crimes against humanity and against innocent Palestinians children, women and men, she said this while addressing an international conference on ‘Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment’ jointly organized by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Mushaal Mullick further demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, an end to blockade, full access to the international humanitarian organisations, medicine, food and water supplies to the beleaguered people.

The SAPM is leading the Pakistan delegation at the conference and she is being accompanied by the Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Nilofar Bakhtiar and the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the OIC, Ambassador Fawad Sher.

The three-day conference being held on November 6-8 is aimed at holding broad-based discussions on the role of women in an Islamic society.

It focuses on the rights and responsibilities of women in Islam.

In addition to Islamic scholars and official delegations from the OIC Member States, a large number of female heads of State, Ministers, and representatives from various international and regional organizations are participating.

The SAPM in her address, called upon the leadership of OIC to take practical steps to save her incarcerated husband Yasin Malik’s life and all the oppressed Kashmiris and Palestinians.

She explaining her viewpoint said that her family was at the forefront of Kashmir’s struggle for the right to self determination against Indian Occupation.

“India has gifted our family with enormous titles, I am practically a half widow, my husband locked in a death cell of Tihar jail is a half father and our 11 year old daughter is a half orphan. We have not seen him since 9 years,” she added

Mushaal further said that India had left them homeless, besides they witnessed various incidents of sexual harassment, tortures, arrests, attacks and threats, even her daughter was not spared, she was sexually harassed and body searched when she visited her jailed father in central jail when she was in her tender age of two years.

The SAPM said that Kashmiri people were paying high price for their right to freedom struggle as they were being held hostage, locked up, kidnapped by a tyrant occupation force that was committing genocide through body bags and meticulously manipulating demographic changes in blatant violations of Geneva Conventions, international law and UNSC resolutions.

Mushaal said that the world should witness, as RSS-inspired Narendra Modi wanted to hang Yasin because he wanted to silence one of the biggest and powerful voices of freedom which was the basic right of every human being.

“Yasin Malik is innocent along with thousands of other Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and political prisoners locked up in countless jails of India, if anything happens to him, Modi will be solely responsible for this murder,” she added.

Mushaal stressed upon the world to take notice of such situation.

Referring to the horrors of Palestine conflict, she said if the democratic voices of peace and non violence were killed, hanged, jailed, banned, if the voices of pacifism were suffocated then, they left these oppressed and cornered people with no choice but to choose violence to make their voices heard.

She questioned the criminal silence of the world for not stopping war crimes.

“We are leading the world order towards a collapse as global peace, economies and security are directly linked to a peaceful settlement of Kashmir and Palestine issues,” she maintained.

The SAPM said that Muslim women and children of Kashmir and Palestine were facing gender-based violence including sexual harassment, rape as a weapon of war, post traumatic stress disorder, arbitrary detentions, trafficking of women, forced disappearances, socio economic burdens, legal issues, high ratios of suicide and depression, threats, malnourishment, lack of reporting and all defined as war crimes.

Mushaal appreciated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their dynamic role in enhancing the role of women's uplift according to the Vision 2030 policy under which Saudi women witnessed enhancement in their status in the field of sustained development.

She said Pakistan took pride as one of the staunchest supporters of women rights and women leadership.”

At the OIC, Pakistan had spearheaded various initiatives for women’s rights and convened ministerial conference on women in Islam as the chair of the 48th CFM in New York, she added.