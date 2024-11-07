Musiala Gets Bayern Back On Champions League Track Against Benfica
Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 12:51 PM
Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) A second-half Jamal Musiala goal got Bayern Munich back on track in the Champions League with a 1-0 home win over Benfica on Wednesday.
Struggling in Europe after back-to-back losses left them outside the knockout places, Musiala broke through the stubborn Benfica defence, heading in a Harry Kane assist.
Bayern were dominant in possession but carved out few clear-cut chances, lacking fluency in front of a silent home crowd who refused to sing out of respect for a hospitalised fan.
Despite the win, Bayern still have work to do in Europe, with this season's Champions League final on home soil.
The German giants sit 17th, one behind Dinamo Zagreb who they beat 9-2 in their opener. Bayern face French champions Paris Saint-Germain next in the competition.
"We had good moments. The opponent defended well. It was very important to get three points today," Musiala said after the match.
"We don't have to win every game by four or five goals. Sometimes 1-0 is enough. We had to be patient. Now we carry on and look to the next game."
Unbeaten at the top of Bundesliga table under new manager Vincent Kompany, Bayern have struggled in the Champions League this season despite the barnstorming opener against Zagreb.
A 1-0 loss at Aston Villa and a 4-1 thrashing by a supercharged Barcelona under former Bayern manager Hansi Flick had the six-time European champions outside the knockout places before kick-off.
With the match delayed by 15 minutes due to public transport issues and with their home fans silent due to a medical emergency in the stands, Bayern struggled.
Musiala and Michael Olise dribbled in from either flank but were unable to break through a Benfica side looking to sit deep and take advantage of Bayern's risky high line on the counter.
The best chance of the opening half fell to Serge Gnabry, who forced a strong save out of Anatoliy Trubin on the half-volley after 38 minutes.
As the game wore on -- and with the home fans still silent -- Bayern grew nervous, even if Benfica had few genuine chances as they looked for a first win in their 11th match against the hosts.
Leroy Sane added speed after his substitution and the former Manchester City winger would prove crucial, finding Kane who in turn found Musiala for Bayern's goal on 67 minutes, the only strike of the match.
Bayern's final match before the international break comes on Saturday in Hamburg against St Pauli.
Recent Stories
Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi
Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024
Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming
China congratulates Trump on election victory
Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress
Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day
'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..
Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing
As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform
Football: UEFA Europa League results
More Stories From World
-
Obama congratulates Trump on election win over Harris48 seconds ago
-
Having weathered Trump's first term, UN braces for more turmoil51 seconds ago
-
Hurricane Rafael triggers nationwide blackout in Cuba58 seconds ago
-
Calhanoglu fires Inter to Champions League win over angered Arsenal1 minute ago
-
Rural vote helps thrust Trump back to presidency1 minute ago
-
Harris gives defiant concession after stunning Trump win1 minute ago
-
Australia has 'confidence' AUKUS deal survives under Trump2 minutes ago
-
Europe seeks footing as Trump storms back to power2 minutes ago
-
Russia pursues 'multipolar' vision with Africa talks2 minutes ago
-
Hurricane Rafael triggers nationwide blackout in Cuba12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan urges world community to save UN agency for Palestinian refugees from Israel's 'illegal' ba ..12 minutes ago
-
CIIE 2024: global firms double down on green and smart mobility21 minutes ago