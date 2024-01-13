Musiala, Kane On Target As Bayern Remember Beckenbauer
Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Jamal Musiala scored twice and Harry Kane added a late goal as Bayern Munich won 3-0 at home over Hoffenheim on Friday as the club celebrated the life of Franz Beckenbauer.
Beckenbauer, who spent the majority of his career at Bayern and helped establish them as a European powerhouse, died on Sunday at the age of 78.
He was laid to rest just hours before kickoff, with Bayern honouring his memory with several tributes for the German football legend.
Musiala, born two decades after Beckenbauer retired from the game in 1983, scored in each half to ensure the home side honoured his memory in the best possible fashion.
"When you play for Bayern you know he's a legend" Musiala told DAZN.
"He did a lot for Bayern. We wanted to get the win for him, out of respect.
"He was before my time a bit, but from what I've seen, videos, and what I've heard, he's a legend."
Kane scored in the final minute of regular time, his 22nd league goal after 16 matches since joining Bayern in the summer, to seal the result.
Before kick-off on Friday, players and 75,000 fans observed a minute's silence in memory of Beckenbauer, one of only three men to have won the World Cup as a player and a coach.
"It's not easy to find the right words" an emotional Bayern veteran Thomas Mueller said, recognising that playing after the tributes was "a bit strange, of course."
"Not only people from the Bayern family, but everyone from around the planet acknowledged Franz Beckenbauer.
- 'Did everything for Bayern' -
"He did everything for (Bayern) and we can only say thanks.
"
Bayern dominated possession early but were rusty in attack, having not played for three weeks.
Even the normally reliable Kane mislaid passes and failed to find teammates.
Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel told DAZN he was happy with the result but said "we weren't fluid enough... there's more to do."
Tuchel however called the evening a "football celebration" saying "it's what Franz Beckenbauer would have wished for."
Some individual brilliance from Musiala broke the deadlock in the 18th minute, the 20-year-old collecting a short corner and threading an inch-perfect shot across the face of goal and in off the far post.
Hoffenheim pushed for an equaliser early in the second half, forcing Bayern captain Manuel Neuer, in his 500th appearance for the club, into several last-ditch saves.
"We were in it, there was more in that game for us," said frustrated Hoffenheim captain Oliver Baumann.
Mueller told DAZN "we needed Manuel Neuer in the second-half -- putting his hands up, and then flashing a youthful smile."
Musiala put the result beyond doubt with 20 minutes remaining, tapping in a Leroy Sane pass to double Bayern's lead.
Hoffenheim were reduced to ten men shortly after when Grischa Proemel picked up a second yellow card.
Kane then added his goal as the clock ticked down, sealing a dominant win for the German champions.
The win took Bayern to within one point of league leaders Bayer Leverkusen.
Leverkusen can go four clear with a win at Augsburg on Saturday, although Bayern still have a game in hand.
