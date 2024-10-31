Open Menu

Musiala's Hat-trick Helps Bayern To Move German Cup Last 16

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Jamal Musiala hit a first-half hat-trick as Bayern Munich won 4-0 at Mainz to move into the last 16 of the German Cup.

Harry Kane set up Musiala's first just two minutes in, finding him 10 metres out from goal for the 21-year-old to hammer home.

Musiala tapped in a rebound from a Kane header to score his second, the England-raised Germany forward was offside, but there is no VAR in the German Cup until the next round.

Former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane made it three just ahead of half-time and Musiala then pounced on a loose ball in the box to score his third, and Bayern's fourth, just before the break to claim his first hat-trick.

"Even without his goals, he can make the difference," Joshua Kimmich said of Musiala.

The most successful team in German Cup history -- Bayern have 20 titles compared to next best Werder Bremen's six -- the German giants have struggled in recent years.

