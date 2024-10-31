Musiala's Hat-trick Helps Bayern To Move German Cup Last 16
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Jamal Musiala hit a first-half hat-trick as Bayern Munich won 4-0 at Mainz to move into the last 16 of the German Cup.
Harry Kane set up Musiala's first just two minutes in, finding him 10 metres out from goal for the 21-year-old to hammer home.
Musiala tapped in a rebound from a Kane header to score his second, the England-raised Germany forward was offside, but there is no VAR in the German Cup until the next round.
Former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane made it three just ahead of half-time and Musiala then pounced on a loose ball in the box to score his third, and Bayern's fourth, just before the break to claim his first hat-trick.
"Even without his goals, he can make the difference," Joshua Kimmich said of Musiala.
The most successful team in German Cup history -- Bayern have 20 titles compared to next best Werder Bremen's six -- the German giants have struggled in recent years.
Recent Stories
No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan
Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case
Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday
Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die
Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January
Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad
Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024
Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto
Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule
Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..
More Stories From World
-
Chinese coastal province raises emergency response as Typhoon Kong-rey nears20 minutes ago
-
Russia claims new eastern Ukraine village in Donbas advance20 minutes ago
-
China, New Zealand launch fast patent grant program30 minutes ago
-
Death toll in gas explosion in Russia rises to 430 minutes ago
-
Australian research links brighter nights to increased risk of death39 minutes ago
-
China turns out its self-developed tunnel boring machine with biggest diameter39 minutes ago
-
Naeem Sindhi’s melodious voice enchants Pakistani diaspora, Saudi citizens at Suwaidi Park concert39 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh 43-4 and facing innings defeat after S. Africa onslaught40 minutes ago
-
New satellite technology capable of detecting plastic waste on beaches40 minutes ago
-
Harris, Trump head west in US election race countdown40 minutes ago
-
Int'l research identifies vast area for natural forest regeneration41 minutes ago
-
North Korea fires ICBM as US, Seoul slam Russia deployment1 hour ago