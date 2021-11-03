UrduPoint.com

Music Festival Aims To Promote Cultural Exchanges Between China, ASEAN

Wed 03rd November 2021

Music festival aims to promote cultural exchanges between China, ASEAN

The 10th China-ASEAN Music Festival kicked off Tuesday in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region

NANNING, Nov. 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The 10th China-ASEAN Music Festival kicked off Tuesday in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The five-day extravaganza aimed at promoting exchanges and cooperation in the fields of music, culture and art between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will hold 11 concerts and two forums.

"Guangxi leads the exchanges and cooperation between China and the ASEAN. The music festival is getting more and more attention from domestic musicians and those from ASEAN countries," said Hou Daohui, president of Guangxi Arts University, the sponsor of the festival.

Hou added that the festival has played a positive role in promoting cultural and artistic exchanges and cooperation between the two sides.

"The China-ASEAN Music Festival has been successfully held and developed. I hope that we can use the good platform to realize more cultural communications," said Kurniawan Wibowo, cultural consul at the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Guangzhou.

