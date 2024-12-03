Musk $55.8 bn Tesla pay deal again rejected by US judge

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) A US judge on Monday upheld her decision to reject Elon Musk's massive $55.8 billion compensation package at Tesla, denying an attempt to restore the pay deal through a shareholder vote.

In a court filing, Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of Delaware's Court of Chancery ruled that Tesla's attempt to ratify Musk's compensation package through a June shareholder vote could not override her January decision striking down the package as excessive and unfair to shareholders.

McCormick found multiple flaws in Tesla's ratification attempt, including "material misstatements" in documents provided to shareholders about the effect of their vote.

"The motion to revise is denied," McCormick wrote.