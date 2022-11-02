Musk Allows Investors to Access Confidential Twitter Data in Acquisition Deal- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Several large foreign Twitter investors have received access to confidential information about the social network, possibly including its users' personal data and financial statistics as part of Elon Musk's deal on Twitter acquisition, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The priority was given to the Binance, Saudi Arabian and Qatari funds, which had invested at least $250 million or higher in the social platform, the report said.

The move comes after the US Treasury Department started examining whether it had a legal ground to conduct a probe into Musk's ties to foreign governments and investors, the newspaper reported.

On Monday, US Senator Chris Murphy urged a congressional panel to launch an investigation into investments in Twitter by Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Company after Musk acquired the social media company. Murphy said the United States had to be concerned about Saudi investments in Twitter due to their interest in repressing political speech and influencing US politics.

The US billionaire closed the $44 billion acquisition deal last Friday. He tweeted on Sunday that "the whole verification process is being revamped right now."