Musk And Space Travel Skewered In S. Korean Director Bong's Latest
Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2025 | 04:10 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Interplanetary space travel and the vanities of tech billionaires like Elon Musk are the subject of acclaimed South Korean director Bong Joon Ho's satirical new film "Mickey 17" which will be shown at the Berlin film festival on Saturday.
The writer and director of the Oscar-winning 2019 hit "Parasite" returns to screens with a darkly comic take on the sci-fi genre starring British actor Robert Pattinson as Mickey, an intrepid but accident-prone space explorer.
"It's about someone who is powerless, but who unexpectedly becomes a hero," Bong said at the Berlin Film Festival.
The plot revolves around a megalomaniac billionaire with a resemblance to Musk -- played with brio by "Avengers" star Mark Ruffalo -- who boards a spaceship travelling to colonise an icy planet in a not-too-distant future.
Mickey is a struggling working-class passenger known as an "expendable" who is chosen to undertake all the most dangerous missions aboard the vessel.
"It's the first time I'm delving into just how silly and foolish people can be, and how that foolishness can actually make them more loveable," added Bong, who adapted the book "Mickey 7" by sci-fi writer Edward Ashton to write the screenplay.
After the acidic takedown of upper-class life in Seoul in "Parasite", the 55-year-old admits his new film is warmer in tone and a break from the "ruthless and cynical" mood of his previous work.
- 'Harsh place' -
He denied making films "just for the sake of political satire", but it is hard to look past current affairs when watching his latest creation.
Musk, who has emerged as one of US President Donald Trump's most trusted aides, is in the vanguard of Silicon Valley's right-wing "tech-utopians" who believe innovation can solve everything from the climate crisis to human mortality.
The South African-born Tesla boss has spent billions of Dollars developing rockets at his SpaceX company to send a manned mission to Mars by 2030, with interplanetary travel seen by him as crucial for humanity's survival.
The ambition was given a boost by Trump during his inauguration speech on January 20 when he vowed to "plant the stars and Stripes on the planet Mars".
Other US billionaires such as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos are also engaged in a private space race.
In "Mickey 17", passengers hop on the rocket ship almost casually for a variety of reasons, with Mickey seeking to escape his problems on Earth.
"It's not that the Earth goes extinct -- it just becomes a harsh place to live in, so people end up leaving. They get on a spaceship like it's a red-eye flight from LA to New York," Bong explained.
It is not the first time a dystopian future provides the backdrop to a Bong film, with his 2013 movie "Snowpiercer" set on a train following a failed climate change experiment that has plunged the planet into a new ice age.
"Mickey 17", a Warner Bros. production, will be released first in South Korea on February 28 before appearing in cinemas internationally from March 5.
fbe-adp/gv
Amazon.com
Recent Stories
GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged about 17 mbpd, ranking first ..
NAMLCFTC receives 8,000 questionnaires from private sector
Bollywood Singer Vishal Dadlani gets injured in accident, concert postponed
Price of 24-Karat gold per tola decreases by Rs4,700 in Pakistan
Tasleeh Holding to showcase cutting-edge defence innovations at IDEX 2025
This Valentine’s, Lets Cadbury & Abdul Hannan sing your love story
Burjeel Holdings receives NIHS accreditation for Hematology-Oncology Fellowship ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences on passing of Aga Khan IV
UN Secretary-General condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy near Rafic Hariri Internat ..
Fawad Chaudhry slaps PTI leader Barrister Shoaib Shaheen at Adiala jail gate
UAE President, VPs congratulate Serbian President on National Day
UAE launches landmark US$60 million initiative to expand accessible education fo ..
More Stories From World
-
Musk and space travel skewered in S. Korean director Bong's latest6 minutes ago
-
Men's slalom at world championships - three things to watch6 minutes ago
-
Tennis world number one Sinner accepts 3-month doping ban26 minutes ago
-
UN chief warns against regional war over DR Congo at Africa summit26 minutes ago
-
Scholz says does 'not accept outsiders intervening' in German election1 hour ago
-
EU 'urgently' considering options in response to DRC fighting1 hour ago
-
Ukraine peace only possible if 'sovereignty secured': Scholz1 hour ago
-
Pakistan calls for capacity building support to developing nations for their economic growth2 hours ago
-
Togo holds first-ever senate vote despite opposition outcry2 hours ago
-
Artists try to make Cameroon sing a different tune2 hours ago
-
Spanish tourist hotspot Malaga to ban horse-drawn carriages2 hours ago
-
Lebanon president vows punishment for attackers of UN peacekeeper2 hours ago