Musk Announces Creation of Humanoid Robot 'Tesla Bot' Prototype in 2022 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk has announced the creation of a prototype of the humanoid robot Tesla Bot in 2022, media reported.

The announcement was made at the company's Artificial Intelligence Event at its Palo Alto headquarters in California, the Teslarati news outlet reported on late Thursday.

The robot will have a height of 172 centimeters (over 5 feet) and a weight of 57 kilograms (125 Pounds) as well as a screen with useful information on the face. Tesla Bot's arms and legs will operate with the use of 40 electromechanical actuators.

The android bot will use some artificial intelligence devices used in the company's vehicles: for example, autopilot cameras will be the vision of the Tesla Bot.

According to Musk, the robot will eliminate dangerous, repetitive and boring tasks for people.