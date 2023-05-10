UrduPoint.com

Musk Announces Introduction Of Voice, Video Chats On Twitter Soon

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Wednesday announced that Twitter would soon introduce voice and video chats, which would allow the platform's users to contact people anywhere without providing their phone number.

"Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number," Musk tweeted.

In October 2022, Elon Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006, and headquartered in San Francisco, California. Following the takeover, Musk sparked a significant amount of controversy with his policy changes on the social media platform.

