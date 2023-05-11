Musk Announces Launch of Early Version of Encrypted Direct Messages on Twitter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) US billionaire entrepreneur and Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Thursday announced the launch of an early version of encrypted direct messages on the social media platform.

"Early version of encrypted direct messages just launched. Try it, but don't trust it yet," Musk tweeted.

On Wednesday, Musk also announced that Twitter would soon introduce voice and video chats, which would allow the platform's users to contact people anywhere without providing their phone number. The entrepreneur gave no details as to whether these chats would be encrypted.

In November, Verge reported that Twitter was going to introduce encrypted messages and voice and video chats. The outlet added that encryption was Musk's top priority for the development of the social media platform.

In October 2022, Elon Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006, and headquartered in San Francisco, California. Following the takeover, Musk sparked a significant amount of controversy with his policy changes on the social media platform.