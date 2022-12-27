UrduPoint.com

Musk Calls Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Medvedev's Predictions For 2023 "Epic"

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Musk Calls Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Medvedev's Predictions for 2023 "Epic"

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) US billionaire and Twitter owner Elon Musk has reacted to Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev's predictions for 2023, calling the list "epic."

"Epic thread!!" Musk wrote to Medvedev on Twitter.

Earlier, Medvedev made a "futuristic" forecast for 2023 on Twitter, in line with which, the oil price will rise to $150 per barrel, the gas price to $5,000 per 1,000 cubic meters, the EU will collapse, a civil war will break out in the United States, and Musk will win the presidential election in a number of US states after the new civil war's end.

Related Topics

Election Russia Twitter Oil Price United States Elon Musk Gas

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2022

11 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th December 2022

16 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

9 hours ago
 Experts blame civic agencies for failing to dispos ..

Experts blame civic agencies for failing to dispose of solid waste

9 hours ago
 Uzbek Deputy PM calls on Ishaq Dar

Uzbek Deputy PM calls on Ishaq Dar

10 hours ago
 Pakistan Hindu Council announces All Pakistan Mino ..

Pakistan Hindu Council announces All Pakistan Minorities Heritage Photo Contest

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.