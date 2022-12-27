WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) US billionaire and Twitter owner Elon Musk has reacted to Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev's predictions for 2023, calling the list "epic."

"Epic thread!!" Musk wrote to Medvedev on Twitter.

Earlier, Medvedev made a "futuristic" forecast for 2023 on Twitter, in line with which, the oil price will rise to $150 per barrel, the gas price to $5,000 per 1,000 cubic meters, the EU will collapse, a civil war will break out in the United States, and Musk will win the presidential election in a number of US states after the new civil war's end.