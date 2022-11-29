Musk Calls Twitter Reform a Battle for Future of Civilization

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Twitter owner Elon Musk called his attempts to reform the social network a battle for the future of civilization.

"This is a battle for the future of civilization. If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead," Musk tweeted.

It was a response to a post by a user, who accused left-wing media and Big Tech of "rabid obsession for complete narrative control."