Musk Compares Chip Shortage With Start Of Pandemic Toilet Paper Frenzy

Wed 02nd June 2021 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) SpaceX/Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk has recognized the chip shortage that Tesla is experiencing, comparing it to the situation early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, when stores were running out of essentials like toilet paper.

"Our biggest challenge is supply chain, especially microcontroller chips. Never seen anything like it. Fear of running out is causing every company to overorder - like the toilet paper shortage, but at epic scale. That said, it's obv not a long-term issue," Musk wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

At the end of May, the Financial Times reported that Tesla was considering buying a plant to produce semiconductors as part of its efforts to secure supply amid global shortages.

Sources cited by the paper said the company intended to pay for chips in advance and was discussing proposals to secure chip supplies with industry operators in Taiwan, South Korea, as well as at home, in the United States.

In April, Musk said the current chip shortage was a major problem for Tesla, which has its own engineering team that designs the high-end semiconductors used in autonomous driving.

More Stories From World

