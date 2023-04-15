UrduPoint.com

Musk Creates New Artificial Intelligence Company - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2023 | 04:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Elon Musk created a new artificial intelligence company that will be incorporated in Nevada, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The new company, called X.AI Corp., appears part of Musk's plan to make a rival effort to OpenAI, the company that launched the ChatGPT in November, the report said, citing state filings and researchers familiar with the billionaire's recruiting campaign.

Musk co-founded OpenAI eight years ago but quit after losing a struggle for power.

Last month, Musk joined a group of tech executives and experts in calling for a freeze on AI development until safety standards are established.

Musk did not respond to a request for comment on X.AI, the report added.

