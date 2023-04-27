MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) US entrepreneur Elon Musk on Wednesday criticized the work of the US Federal Reserve, saying the regulator based its decisions on data with "too much latency."

"The data with which the Federal Reserve is making decisions has too much latency," Musk tweeted, without providing any details on the issue.

Investors and economic experts around the globe are waiting for the release of the US GDP growth rates by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). Analysts believe the BEA's initial assessment of the country's economic growth in the first quarter of 2023 will amount to 2% on an annualized basis, compared to 2.6% in the quarter before that.

These data may influence the US Federal Reserve's decisions at its meeting scheduled for May 2-3. Over 70% of those surveyed by the CME Group predict the interest rate will be increased once again by 0.25 percentage points to 5-5.25%.