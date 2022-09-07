UrduPoint.com

Musk Delayed Twitter Purchase Deal Waiting For Putin's Victory Day Speech - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Musk Delayed Twitter Purchase Deal Waiting for Putin's Victory Day Speech - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The founder of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk, decided to postpone the purchase of Twitter in May 2022 over World War III concerns, waiting for the speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Victory Day, business Insider reported on Wednesday, citing a court hearing.

On May 8, Musk sent a text message to a banker at Morgan Stanley, saying that he wanted to postpone the purchase because of Putin's speech scheduled for the next day, according to the news outlet.

"Let's slow down just a few days. Putin's speech tomorrow is really important. It won't make sense to buy Twitter if we're heading into World War III," Twitter's lawyer read out Musk's texts during the hearing, as quoted by the Business Insider.

During his speech at the Victory Parade on May 9, Putin spoke about the special operation in Ukraine, the attempts of modern Nazi followers to rewrite WWII history, and also congratulated the citizens on the holiday.

The Russian president did not say anything about World War III.

According to Twitter's lawyer, Musk's texts prove that the refusal to purchase the social network was caused by concern for personal finances, not by Twitter's failure to comply with its obligations.

In April, Musk backed from a deal he signed on the acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion. Musk said he decided to abandon the acquisition of the company as he was concerned over the true number of spam accounts. Twitter sued Musk for abandoning the deal, but Musk countersued.

In July, Musk's legal team initially filed a notice to terminate the Twitter acquisition, citing the company's alleged non-compliance with its contractual obligations, including purported inability to provide information needed to complete a comprehensive analysis of spam and fake accounts.

Related Topics

Hearing Business Ukraine Russia Twitter Company Stanley Buy Vladimir Putin Elon Musk SpaceX April May July World War From Tesla Billion Court

Recent Stories

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today agains ..

Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today against Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns ..

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today

2 hours ago
 UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th Sep ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.