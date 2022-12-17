Musk Denies Owning Any House When Asked About Possible FBI Searches

(@FahadShabbir)

US billionaire and Twitter owner Elon Musk said on Saturday that he had no home when asked by American singer John Rich about a possible FBI search in his house.

"I don't have a home," Musk tweeted.

Another Twitter user asked the billionaire if this meant he got rid of his Boxabl house, to which the Twitter owner replied that he had been renting it.

Business Insider reported in August that Musk owned a 34.8-square-meter (375-square-foot) house built by the Boxabl construction company. In April, the billionaire said during a TED Talk forum that he did not have his own home and lived with friends.