UrduPoint.com

Musk Denies Removal Of Suicide Prevention Feature On Twitter

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2022 | 09:14 PM

Musk Denies Removal of Suicide Prevention Feature on Twitter

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Saturday refuted media reports on alleged suspension of the social media platform's suicide prevention feature, which promoted hotlines and other support services to Twitter users while searching for related content.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Saturday refuted media reports on alleged suspension of the social media platform's suicide prevention feature, which promoted hotlines and other support services to Twitter users while searching for related content.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that Musk had ordered for the removal of Twitter's #ThereIsHelp feature as part of the general overhaul he launched since taking over the platform.

"False, it is still there," Musk tweeted.

The function shows potentially vulnerable users the contacts of support organizations, including institutions, which provide help with mental health, COVID-19, vaccines, HIV, gender-based violence, child sexual exploitation, natural disasters and others.

In late October, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship, as well as about two-thirds of Twitter's employees.

Last week, the Twitter chief posted a poll asking users whether he should step down as the social media platform's chief executive. The poll closed on Monday morning after 12 hours of voting, and of 17.5 million users who participated in it, around 57.5% voted for Musk to leave as CEO and 42.5% voted for him to stay.

Related Topics

Social Media Twitter Company Suicide San Francisco Elon Musk October Media Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in France

UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in France

11 minutes ago
 EPA imposes ban on toxic gas spewing tyre pyrolysi ..

EPA imposes ban on toxic gas spewing tyre pyrolysing units

1 minute ago
 Zardari greets Christian community on Christmas

Zardari greets Christian community on Christmas

1 minute ago
 Jam Khan Shoro felicitates Christian community on ..

Jam Khan Shoro felicitates Christian community on Christmas Day

1 minute ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi for making PWDs equal, pro ..

President Dr Arif Alvi for making PWDs equal, productive citizens of society

2 minutes ago
 Owner of Russian Nursing Home Detained After Deadl ..

Owner of Russian Nursing Home Detained After Deadly Fire - Investigative Committ ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.