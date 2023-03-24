Musk Denies Reports About Alleged Plans of Saudi Arabian, UAE Funds to Invest in SpaceX

US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Friday denied media reports that foundations from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates allegedly intend to invest in his spacecraft manufacturing company SpaceX

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Friday denied media reports that foundations from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates allegedly intend to invest in his spacecraft manufacturing company SpaceX.

The Information news outlet reported on Wednesday that a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's investment fund, Badeel, and UAE investment firm, Alpha Dhabi, are planning to invest in SpaceX.

"Not true," Musk said in response to a message about the alleged initiative.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing sources, that the US administration has concerns about Musk's growing influence, who controls companies in crucial industries of the country. In particular, the administration believes that Musk may be vulnerable to foreign manipulation in connection with the financing from the Middle East and Tesla's growing footprint in China.