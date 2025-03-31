Musk Deploys Wealth In Bid To Swing Wisconsin Court Vote
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2025 | 01:20 PM
Green Bay, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) The world's richest man took to the stage in the US state of Wisconsin on Sunday in a bid to swing the local supreme court to the right, with the help of two $1 million checks for voters.
Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla and SpaceX and an advisor to US President Donald Trump, deployed his largesse along with his rhetoric to try to turn out the vote on Tuesday in favor of a conservative judge.
Wisconsin is a swing state, in the balance between the Democratic and Republican parties, and Musk argued that only a supreme court leaning to the right could protect pro-Trump districts from gerrymandering and voter fraud.
"What's happening on Tuesday is a vote for which party controls the US House of Representatives," Musk declared, arguing that the Federal congress was so evenly balanced Wisconsin's seats could decide its majority.
"And whichever party controls the House ... to a significant degree, controls the country, which then steers the course of Western civilization," said Musk, who arrived wearing the "cheese head" wedge hat favored by local football fans.
"So it's like, I feel like this is one of those things that may not seem that it's going to affect the entire destiny of humanity, but I think it will."
To back up this ambition, Musk has piled some of his own money into the Wisconsin Supreme Court vote.
The race pits conservative Brad Schimel against liberal Susan Crawford. The outgoing judge was backed by Democrats, so a Schimel win would tilt the court right, while Crawford would preserve its liberal leanings.
Wisconsin was won by Trump in the 2024 presidential election, but its electoral districts could be redrawn before the next mid-term Congressional elections in November next year.
The liberal candidate, 60-year-old Crawford, was campaigning Sunday the old-fashioned way, addressing a crowd at an antiques shop meeting on a rainy morning.
"So Elon Musk, folks, that guy, right? He has now spent more than $25 million, it goes up every day," Crawford told the crowd. "He's working as the unelected right-hand man to the president. He's got an agenda."
Recent Stories
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr
Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..
Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers
UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria
Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza
UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..
120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque
UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..
More Stories From World
-
What happens on Trump's 'Liberation Day' and beyond?4 minutes ago
-
China manufacturing activity grows at highest rate in a year5 minutes ago
-
Venezuela says US revoked transnational oil, gas company licenses5 minutes ago
-
'Devastated': Relatives await news from Bangkok building collapse5 minutes ago
-
Japan-Australia flagship hydrogen project stumbles5 minutes ago
-
Musk deploys wealth in bid to swing Wisconsin court vote5 minutes ago
-
Trump says 'not joking' about possible third term as president5 minutes ago
-
China discovers major new oilfield off Shenzhen15 minutes ago
-
Japan's Nikkei leads hefty equity market losses; gold hits record15 minutes ago
-
Clock ticks on Trump's reciprocal tariffs as countries seek reprieve15 minutes ago
-
Duterte lawyer: 'compelling' grounds to throw case out15 minutes ago
-
Le Pen: far right leader battling for political survival25 minutes ago