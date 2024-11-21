Open Menu

Musk Details Mass Cuts To US Federal Spending And Staff

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Musk details mass cuts to US federal spending and staff

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Elon Musk outlined plans Wednesday for his new role as "efficiency" czar -- signaling an assault on Federal spending and staffing that would be backed by President-elect Donald Trump's executive powers and a conservative Supreme Court.

In the Wall Street Journal, the world's richest man said he was taking aim at hundreds of billions of Dollars in government spending -- including funding for public broadcasting and abortion rights group Planned Parenthood -- as well as at bureaucracy that represents an "existential threat" to US democracy.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said that he, along with fellow businessman and Trump loyalist Vivek Ramaswamy, would work to slash federal regulations and make major administrative cuts and cost savings.

"We are entrepreneurs, not politicians. We will serve as outside volunteers, not federal officials or employees," Musk and Ramaswamy wrote in their most detailed remarks since Trump named them heads of a new Department of Government Efficiency.

Musk said DOGE -- a nod to Musk's support for a cryptocurrency -- will prepare a list of regulations issued by government agencies without Congress approval, which Trump could then invalidate by executive order.

"When the president nullifies thousands of such regulations, critics will allege executive overreach. In fact, it will be correcting the executive overreach of thousands of regulations promulgated by administrative fiat that were never authorized by Congress," Musk said.

He added that a reduction in regulations would pave the way for "mass head-count reductions across the federal bureaucracy," and said DOGE would aim to cut more than $500 billion in government expenditures.

"With a decisive electoral mandate and a 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court, DOGE has a historic opportunity for structural reductions in the federal government," Musk said.

Related Topics

Supreme Court World Democracy Trump Man Elon Musk SpaceX Cryptocurrency Congress Government Fiat Tesla (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog c ..

LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts

2 hours ago
 Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

2 hours ago
 Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role i ..

Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods

2 hours ago
 Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

2 hours ago
 Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Compe ..

Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 held at Hayat Sch ..

2 hours ago
 Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle

Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle

2 hours ago
'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting ..

'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting death

2 hours ago
 Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found ..

Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found alive

2 hours ago
 Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe

Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe

2 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee visits Pakistan Steel Mills

NA Standing Committee visits Pakistan Steel Mills

2 hours ago
 Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

2 hours ago
 U.S. vetoes Gaza ceasefire resolution at U.N. Secu ..

U.S. vetoes Gaza ceasefire resolution at U.N. Security Council

2 hours ago

More Stories From World