UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Musk Heading To US Court To Defend Tesla's SolarCity Deal

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 08:50 PM

Musk heading to US court to defend Tesla's SolarCity deal

Tesla chief Elon Musk is expected in court this week to defend the electric car maker's controversial 2016 acquisition of SolarCity, in a shareholder trial that begins Monday

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Tesla chief Elon Musk is expected in court this week to defend the electric car maker's controversial 2016 acquisition of SolarCity, in a shareholder trial that begins Monday.

A group of Tesla shareholders contends that the multibillionaire, who was chairman of both Tesla and SolarCity at the time of the transaction, "poisoned" Tesla's ability to fairly evaluate the purchase, wasting corporate assets in the $2.6 billion deal and harming shareholders, according to a complaint.

The case will be heard and ruled on by a judge in a Delaware court.

Musk is expected to testify during the two-week trial as early as Monday, US media reported.

The group of investors, which includes union pension funds and other institutional investors, argues that SolarCity was a failing enterprise that faced "likely bankruptcy" were it not for the actions of Musk and other Tesla board members, who also had large equity stakes in SolarCity.

The plaintiffs contend Tesla's board breached their fiduciary duty to Tesla shareholders. They are seeking unspecified monetary relief in the complaint.

Plaintiffs have already reached a $60 million settlement with other Tesla directors originally named in the complaint, with the payment coming from insurance. This group, which included Kimbal Musk, Elon Musk's brother, did not admit fault.

Concerning the case Tesla said in a securities filing that "we believe that claims challenging the SolarCity acquisition are without merit and intend to defend against them vigorously."Musk contends that the SolarCity deal made Tesla the "world's only vertically integrated sustainable energy company."

Related Topics

Company Car Enterprise Elon Musk 2016 Media From Tesla Merit Packaging Limited Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Former champ Johnson to miss British Open due to c ..

9 seconds ago

Cuba blames US for unprecedented anti-government p ..

10 seconds ago

Finland halts deportations to Afghanistan

12 seconds ago

'Weird dream': Australian pro rider pursues his ow ..

2 minutes ago

WASA, LWMC on alert to ensure storm-water disposal ..

3 minutes ago

Scope of 'Ehsaas Rehri Ban' project to be extended ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.