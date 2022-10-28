MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk, who reportedly bought Twitter, intends to abolish the permanent bans of accounts on the social network because he does not believe in lifelong restrictions, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing a source.

According to the source, this means that previously blocked users are likely to be able to return to the platform. At the same time, the source added that it is still unclear whether this will apply to the account of former US President Donald Trump.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Musk finally closed the deal to acquire Twitter and has already taken over management of the company.

After that, screenshots of Trump's alleged statement appeared on social media congratulating the billionaire on the new acquisition and announcing plans to restore Trump's Twitter account. However, Devin Nunes, CEO of the social network Truth Social founded by Trump, said that this statement was fake.

Trump previously said that he would not return to Twitter, even if it unblocked his account, as he intends to use his own social network, Truth. Trump was blocked from mainstream social platforms after he refused to admit defeat in the 2020 election, and his supporters stormed the Capitol building.