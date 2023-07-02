Musk Introduces New Update to Twitter Limits on Reading Posts

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) Twitter owner Elon Musk has updated the number of tweets users can read per day to 10,000 for verified accounts.

On Saturday, Musk said that "almost every company doing AI" was scraping "vast amounts of data.

" He tweeted that in order to "address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation, we've applied the following temporary limits: verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day; unverified accounts to 600 posts/day; new unverified accounts to 300/day."

Later in the day, Musk said that the limit would soon increase to 8,000 posts per day for verified users, 800 for unverified users and 400 for new unverified users.

About three hours later, Musk tweeted that the numbers were "Now to 10k, 1k & 0.5k."

According to US media reports, Twitter has also canceled the ability to view posts without registering in the system.