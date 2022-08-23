Musk Lawyers Subpoena Former Twitter Chief Dorsey in Company Takeover Lawsuit - Filings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Lawyers representing billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk have issued a subpoena to former Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey, requesting documents and other information relevant to the ongoing lawsuit between Musk and Twitter over the former's canceled acquisition of the company, according to court documents filed on Monday.

Musk's legal team filed the subpoena to Dorsey in the Delaware Court of Chancery, where the case between the billionaire entrepreneur and Twitter is being held.

Twitter launched a lawsuit against Musk after he pulled out of a deal to purchase the company for approximately $44 billion, arguing that he was legally obligated to follow through with the deal. However, Musk continues to seek to cancel the acquisition, including by countersuing, citing concerns about the number of fake accounts on the social media platform.

Musk alleges that Twitter misrepresented the number of spam and bot accounts in the company's figures, which purport the number to be roughly 5%. Musk's team claims that the number is at least twice the level put forth by Twitter.

The trial for Twitter's lawsuit against Musk over the attempted cancellation of the acquisition deal is set to begin in October.

Dorsey stepped down as Twitter CEO in November and officially left the company's board in May. Dorsey said in April that Musk was the "singular solution" he trusts to take the company in the direction he envisioned when he co-founded it.