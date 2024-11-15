Musk Met Iran UN Ambassador On Defusing Tension Under Trump: NYT
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2024 | 08:40 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Elon Musk, the tech billionaire closely allied with US President-elect Donald Trump, met Iran's ambassador to the United Nations in a bid to defuse tensions between Tehran and Washington, The New York Times reported Thursday.
The newspaper quoted anonymous Iranian sources as describing the meeting between the world's richest person and Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani as "positive."
The two met for more than an hour at a secret location on Monday, the newspaper said.
Neither the Trump transition team nor Iran's mission to the United Nations immediately confirmed the encounter, with the Iranian mission saying it had no comment.
The meeting, if confirmed, could offer an early indication that Trump is serious about diplomacy with Iran and not choosing the more hawkish approach favored by many conservatives in his Republican Party as well as Israel.
It would also show again the extraordinary influence of Musk, the owner of Tesla and X who has been a near constant presence at Trump's side, reportedly joining him on telephone calls with world leaders.
