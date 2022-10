WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Elon Musk has now taken over Twitter and the company's former leaders are gone, a CNBC reporter tweeted citing unnamed sources.

CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal "have left the company's HQ and will not be returning as the Musk era begins," CNBC reporter David Faber said on Thursday.