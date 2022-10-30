UrduPoint.com

Musk Orders Twitter To Start Layoffs From Saturday - Reports

Published October 30, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk decided to start laying off Twitter employees on Saturday, the New York Times reported on Sunday, citing sources.

The newspaper noted that it is not yet known how many of the company's 7,500 employees will be laid off.

Twitter's layoffs will continue until November 1, the date employees were supposed to receive stock grants as part of their compensation, the newspaper said, adding that this will allow Musk to avoid additional expenses.

On Thursday, Musk closed the $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, negotiations for which began in April.

The acquisition was delayed due to concerns by Musk about the number of fake accounts on the platform. The billionaire plans to liberalize the social network's editorial policy, which has been widely criticized for heavily censoring content.

On Friday, the media reported that Twitter had already begun laying off employees. The Washington Post, citing corporate documents, reported earlier that Musk intended to fire 75% of Twitter workers. At the same time, the entrepreneur denied these reports.

