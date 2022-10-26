Musk Pitched Ukraine Peace Plan at Private Event Before Making Proposal Public - Reports

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk pitched a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine during a private event before making the proposal public on social media, the New York Times reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk pitched a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine during a private event before making the proposal public on social media, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Musk pitched the peace plan in late September during a private event in Aspen, Colorado, called The Weekend, the report said, citing two people who attended the event. Musk proposed the peace deal at the end of a lunchtime conversation with businessman David Rubenstein, the report said.

The peace proposal outraged many event attendees, the report added.

Musk proposed the plan via Twitter ten days later, sparking condemnation by US and Ukrainian officials, including Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Musk's peace proposal would guarantee Russia control of Crimea, as well as continued water supply to the peninsula. It would also include new United Nations-monitored referenda in the four regions that recently voted to join the Russian Federation.

Musk's provision of Starlink satellite internet service for Ukraine has likewise garnered public attention after the entrepreneur asked the US government to help pay for the service before later withdrawing the request.