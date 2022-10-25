UrduPoint.com

Musk Plans On Closing Twitter Acquisition Deal By Friday - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2022 | 11:07 PM

Musk Plans on Closing Twitter Acquisition Deal by Friday - Reports

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk plans on closing his multi-billion acquisition of Twitter by Friday after the deal was delayed several months by legal disputes between Musk and the company, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk plans on closing his multi-billion acquisition of Twitter by Friday after the deal was delayed several months by legal disputes between Musk and the company, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Musk informed debt bankers on Monday of his intention to close the acquisition deal by Friday, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The debt bankers are finalizing a $13 billion credit agreement, bringing the acquisition deal one step closer to completion, the report said.

Musk's purchase of Twitter was delayed by legal disputes between the parties about the number of fake accounts on the social media platform, which Musk alleged was higher than the company reported.

Earlier this month, Musk decided to proceed with the acquisition of Twitter as part of his attempt to create "X, the everything app."

Related Topics

Social Media Twitter Company Elon Musk Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Battling the cold in the trenches of eastern Ukrai ..

Battling the cold in the trenches of eastern Ukraine

1 minute ago
 Kiev in Fuss After Russian Statement sin 'Dirty Bo ..

Kiev in Fuss After Russian Statement sin 'Dirty Bomb' - Mission

1 minute ago
 Imran Khan ruined economy in his tenure: Amir Maqa ..

Imran Khan ruined economy in his tenure: Amir Maqam

15 minutes ago
 Nadhim Zahawi Becomes New Chairman of UK Conservat ..

Nadhim Zahawi Becomes New Chairman of UK Conservative Party

15 minutes ago
 Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting Thursd ..

Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting Thursday on Ukraine Biological Labor ..

15 minutes ago
 PTI's long march to start from Lahore on Friday: I ..

PTI's long march to start from Lahore on Friday: Imran Khan

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.