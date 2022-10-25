Musk Plans on Closing Twitter Acquisition Deal by Friday - Reports

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk plans on closing his multi-billion acquisition of Twitter by Friday after the deal was delayed several months by legal disputes between Musk and the company, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk plans on closing his multi-billion acquisition of Twitter by Friday after the deal was delayed several months by legal disputes between Musk and the company, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Musk informed debt bankers on Monday of his intention to close the acquisition deal by Friday, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The debt bankers are finalizing a $13 billion credit agreement, bringing the acquisition deal one step closer to completion, the report said.

Musk's purchase of Twitter was delayed by legal disputes between the parties about the number of fake accounts on the social media platform, which Musk alleged was higher than the company reported.

Earlier this month, Musk decided to proceed with the acquisition of Twitter as part of his attempt to create "X, the everything app."