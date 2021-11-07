Musk Polls Twitter Users on Whether to Sell 10% of Tesla Stock

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2021) Elon Musk, the founder of US companies Tesla and SpaceX, launched a poll asking Twitter users to decide if he should sell 10% of his Tesla shares.

"Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. I will abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes," Musk tweeted.

The poll is open not only to 62.5 million Musk's followers but also to other users, who have almost 24 hours to cast a vote. More than a half of voters have opted for selling the shares so far.

"Note, I do not take a cash salary or bonus from anywhere. I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock," Musk said.

In late October, Musk slammed the proposal of democrats in the US Congress to tax investment gains of billionaires.