Musk Refutes Reports of Tesla Plans to Export Its China-Made Cars to US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Friday called reports about Tesla's alleged plans to redirect the export of its China-made electric cars to the United States as being "false."

"False," Musk said via Twitter in comment on a report by the corporate media outlet Reuters.

Earlier on Friday, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the situation, that Tesla has been considering shipping Model Y and Model 3 from its factories in China to the United States if the company's suppliers in China comply with regulations in North America.

Canada has also been considered as a potential destination, the report claimed.

In May, the newspaper Zhongguo Zhengquan Bao (China Securities Journal) reported that Tesla plans to set up a second plant to expand its production capacities up to 1 million electric vehicles per year in Shanghai.

In 2021, the Tesla plant in Shanghai produced more than 484,000 cars, which is 235% more than in the previous year. In the first quarter of 2022, Tesla's car turnover in China reached 182,200 vehicles.

The Shanghai plant is Tesla's first production site outside of the United States. More than half of the electric vehicles produced there were shipped to Europe and Asia last year. China itself is one of Tesla's key markets.