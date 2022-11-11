UrduPoint.com

Musk Refutes Reports Of Tesla Plans To Export Its China-Made Cars To US

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Musk Refutes Reports of Tesla Plans to Export Its China-Made Cars to US

US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Friday called reports about Tesla's alleged plans to redirect the export of its China-made electric cars to the United States as being "false."

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Friday called reports about Tesla's alleged plans to redirect the export of its China-made electric cars to the United States as being "false."

"False," Musk said via Twitter in comment on a report by the corporate media outlet Reuters.

Earlier on Friday, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the situation, that Tesla has been considering shipping Model Y and Model 3 from its factories in China to the United States if the company's suppliers in China comply with regulations in North America.

Canada has also been considered as a potential destination, the report claimed.

In May, the newspaper Zhongguo Zhengquan Bao (China Securities Journal) reported that Tesla plans to set up a second plant to expand its production capacities up to 1 million electric vehicles per year in Shanghai.

In 2021, the Tesla plant in Shanghai produced more than 484,000 cars, which is 235% more than in the previous year. In the first quarter of 2022, Tesla's car turnover in China reached 182,200 vehicles.

The Shanghai plant is Tesla's first production site outside of the United States. More than half of the electric vehicles produced there were shipped to Europe and Asia last year. China itself is one of Tesla's key markets.

Related Topics

Europe China Twitter Company Vehicles Car Shanghai United States SITE Elon Musk May Market Media From Tesla Asia Million

Recent Stories

Youth killed, brother injured over monetary disput ..

Youth killed, brother injured over monetary dispute

14 seconds ago
 German Parliament Votes to Repeat Federal Election ..

German Parliament Votes to Repeat Federal Elections at Half of Berlin's Polling ..

15 seconds ago
 Gas Futures in Europe Falling 10% to $1,050 Per Th ..

Gas Futures in Europe Falling 10% to $1,050 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

19 seconds ago
 ATC awards 821-year imprisonment , 26-time death p ..

ATC awards 821-year imprisonment , 26-time death penalty to two convicts of DHPP ..

6 minutes ago
 CCPO reviews overall situation of law & order

CCPO reviews overall situation of law & order

6 minutes ago
 Man attempts suicide by climbing on electric pole

Man attempts suicide by climbing on electric pole

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.