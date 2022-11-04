UrduPoint.com

Musk Reports Massive Drop In Twitter Revenue Due To Activist Groups Pressuring Advertisers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2022 | 08:09 PM

Musk Reports Massive Drop in Twitter Revenue Due to Activist Groups Pressuring Advertisers

Entrepreneur Elon Musk said Friday that Twitter has suffered a massive slump in revenue due to activist groups pressuring advertisers after he took over the social media network

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Entrepreneur Elon Musk said Friday that Twitter has suffered a massive slump in revenue due to activist groups pressuring advertisers after he took over the social media network.

"Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists," Musk wrote on social media.

He criticized it as an attempt to "destroy free speech in America."

