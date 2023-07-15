Open Menu

Musk Says AI Safety Is To Develop Maximum Truth Seeking, Maximum Curious AI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 15, 2023 | 02:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said he believes the safest form of artificial intelligence (AI) is the one that is maximally truth seeking and curious to solve complex problems that humans were not able to.

"My view on safety is like trying to make it maximally curious, maximally truth seeking," Musk said on Friday. "That would be one key threshold for AGI to solve important problems. Where is that Riemann Hypothesis solution?"

Musk also reiterated the need to establish AI oversight and not come to the situation in which companies may solely decide what they want to do with AI.

Musk introduced the members of his new company xAI, which aims to study the nature of reality. The xAI team includes other members with experience in AI companies such as DeepMind and OpenAI.

However, Musk has said in the past that it will be a while until xAI is relevant on the scale of microsoft AI or Google's DeepMind AI.

