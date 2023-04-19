UrduPoint.com

Musk Says AIs Could Undermine Democracy When Used In Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2023 | 06:40 AM

Musk Says AIs Could Undermine Democracy When Used in Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Tuesday that the use of artificial intelligence and digital consciousness in elections, especially if they are smart enough, could undermine democracy.

"That's why I've raised the concern of AI being a significant influence in elections ... It's pretty likely that people will use the AI as a tool in elections, and when, you know, if AI is smart enough, are they using the tool or is the tool using them? So, I think things are gonna be weird, and they gonna be weird fast," Musk said in an interview with Fox news tv host Tucker Carlson when asked how such technologies as AIs could affect democracy.

Musk believes that it would be wise for governments to have a contingency plan against AIs in the event of these breaking loose, including measures such as a "hardware off switch," power shutdown of server centers storing AIs, or simply "disintegration" of server centers. Musk said that these measures would be useful in case of losing control of "some super AI," for example, in the event of these not responding to an administrator's commands.

Musk also believes that digital and biological consciousness should not be treated equally, especially if "digital intelligence decides to curtail the biological intelligent."

