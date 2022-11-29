Musk Says Apple Threatening to Remove Twitter From App Store or Request Changes

UrduPoint.com

November 29, 2022

Apple is threatening to remove Twitter from its app store and has requested certain modifications to the social media platform, Twitter CEO Elon Musk confirmed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Apple is threatening to remove Twitter from its app store and has requested certain modifications to the social media platform, Twitter CEO Elon Musk confirmed on Monday.

"Yes," Musk said when asked if Apple is threatening Twitter's presence or demanding changes to the social media platform. "Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won't tell us why."

Earlier on Monday, Musk posted a poll asking Twitter users whether Apple should publish all censorship actions it has taken that have affected its customers.

The poll will close on Tuesday afternoon, but so far an overwhelming number of Twitter users support Apple being more transparent about any censorship actions it may have taken.

Last week, Musk said he would create a new smartphone if the social network is removed from the Apple and Google app stores.

Musk created the poll after a firm called LBRY, which handles file-sharing and payments for social networks, posted a statement on Twitter claiming that Apple demanded its apps filter some search terms from being shown or else Twitter's app would not be allowed in the Apple app store.

On October 28, Musk finalized the acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter's executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship, as well as about some two-thirds of Twitter's employees.

The departure of Apple's lead App Store executive Phil Schiller from Twitter sparked speculation that the tech giant was growing concerned about Musk's handling of the social media platform, including reinstating blocked accounts.

