UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Musk Says Brexit Uncertainty Made Him Pick Germany Over UK For Europe's First Tesla Plant

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 01:50 AM

Musk Says Brexit Uncertainty Made Him Pick Germany Over UK for Europe's First Tesla Plant

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Tesla CEO Elon Musk confessed on Wednesday that Brexit uncertainty made him choose Germany over the United Kingdom as the first European country to host a Gigafactory.

"Brexit made it too risky to put a Gigafactory in the UK," he told a British weekly, Auto Express, on the sidelines of the Golden Steering Wheel Awards.

The US automotive giant announced earlier in the day that its fourth battery manufacturing plant would be built near Berlin.

Tesla has battery plants in the US cities of Reno and Buffalo and a third one being built near Shanghai in China.

The German capital will also host a new design center. Musk said he came to Berlin a lot because "it rocks." He praised Germany for making some of the best cars in the world.

Related Topics

World China German Germany Shanghai Berlin Reno Buffalo United Kingdom Elon Musk Brexit Gold Best Tesla

Recent Stories

Interior Ministry released memorandum for one-time ..

2 hours ago

Dr Arif Alvi rejects any option of presidential pa ..

2 hours ago

Foreign Secretary briefs OIC Resident Ambassadors ..

2 hours ago

Foreign Secretary briefs OIC Resident Ambassadors ..

2 hours ago

State Bank of Pakistan strongly denies discontinui ..

2 hours ago

Govt not to create hurdle in Nawaz's treatment abr ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.