LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Tesla CEO Elon Musk confessed on Wednesday that Brexit uncertainty made him choose Germany over the United Kingdom as the first European country to host a Gigafactory.

"Brexit made it too risky to put a Gigafactory in the UK," he told a British weekly, Auto Express, on the sidelines of the Golden Steering Wheel Awards.

The US automotive giant announced earlier in the day that its fourth battery manufacturing plant would be built near Berlin.

Tesla has battery plants in the US cities of Reno and Buffalo and a third one being built near Shanghai in China.

The German capital will also host a new design center. Musk said he came to Berlin a lot because "it rocks." He praised Germany for making some of the best cars in the world.