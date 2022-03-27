UrduPoint.com

Musk Says Considering Creation Of New Social Media Platform

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Musk Says Considering Creation of New Social Media Platform

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk said on Sunday that he is "giving serious thought" to creating a new social media platform consisting of an open source algorithm.

"Am giving serious thought to this," Musk tweeted in response to another user's question whether he considers building a new social media platform, which would consist of an open source algorithm and on which free speech would be given top priority.

On Friday, Musk posted a poll to his Twitter account, asking other users to vote whether they believe the platform adheres to the free speech principle. Over 2 million users participated in the poll, with 70,4% responding negatively.

