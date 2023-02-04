Musk Says 'Deeply Appreciative' of Jury Verdict Finding Him Innocent in Investor Lawsuit

Billionaire entrepreneur and Tesla chief Elon Musk said in a statement that he is deeply appreciative of a US jury's decision to find him innocent in an investor lawsuit that alleged he committed federal securities law violations by tweeting in 2018 about possibly taking Tesla private

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) Billionaire entrepreneur and Tesla chief Elon Musk said in a statement that he is deeply appreciative of a US jury's decision to find him innocent in an investor lawsuit that alleged he committed Federal securities law violations by tweeting in 2018 about possibly taking Tesla private.

"Thank goodness, the wisdom of the people has prevailed! I am deeply appreciative of the jury's unanimous finding of innocence in the Tesla 420 take-private case," Musk said via Twitter on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a nine-person jury found that investors failed to prove Musk's tweet about taking Tesla private at $420 hurt them financially after the proposal never came to fruition.

In September 2018, Musk settled a fraud charge brought against him by the US Securities and Exchange Commission over the same tweet, agreeing to pay $20 million in compensation to investors.