Musk Says Future Russian President Will Not Support Western Policy

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2022 | 01:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk said on Friday that the future Russian president would not be more amenable to Western policy.

Earlier in October, former US National Security Adviser John Bolton said that the United States needs Russia that could join NATO. Later, Bolton told CBS that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "a military target," noting that "by (possibly) using tactical nuclear weapons, Putin signs his death warrant."

"Those who want Putin removed are laboring under the misapprehension that whoever replaces him will be more amenable to peace or western philosophy, but I think this is unlikely - the Kremlin is not the Nice Guy Olympics," Musk said on Twitter.

In October, Musk have already made several statements regarding Russia and the conflict in Ukraine.

For example, he urged the public to support peace initiatives between Ukraine and Russia, saying that Ukraine's victory in a "total war" was "unlikely." Musk also published two polls asking for public opinion about a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, and about the status of Donbas and Crimea.

Later, Musk noted that the eastern part of Ukraine prefers Russia. In support of his statement, he published a map showing how Ukrainian regions voted in the 2012 elections. The map showed that eastern regions voted overwhelmingly for the Party of Regions, which Musk calls "pro-Russian."

On Friday, Bloomberg reported that the White House is considering subjecting Musk's businesses to national security reviews amid his statements about Ukraine.

