Open Menu

Musk Says Has Advocated For Regulatory Oversight On AI With China, Other World Leaders

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 04:50 AM

Musk Says Has Advocated for Regulatory Oversight on AI With China, Other World Leaders

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during an interview that he has advocated for regulatory oversight on artificial intelligence (AI) with world leaders, including in China.

"I'm an advocate of having some sort of regulatory oversight, I've actually made this point throughout the world meeting with world leaders including in China," Musk said on Wednesday during an interview on Twitter Spaces.

Musk added that, based on his understanding from talks in China on this matter, he believes Beijing is definitely interested in working in a cooperative international framework regarding AI regulation.

On Tuesday, US senators received a classified briefing from Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, and other top experts in AI from US defense and intelligence agencies as part of an effort to understand how congressional oversight could be responsible and effective, according to Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Musk announced on Wednesday that he is launching a new group called xAI to study the nature of reality. The xAI team is led by Musk and includes other members with experience at artificial intelligence companies such as DeepMind and OpenAI, the launch statement said.

The team has worked on projects including Google's Minerva language model and OpenAi's ChatGPTs (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) models, according to the statement.

However, Musk said it will be a while until xAI is relevant on the scale of microsoft AI or the Google DeepMind AI.

Related Topics

World Google China Twitter Beijing Elon Musk From Top Tesla

Recent Stories

New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pa ..

New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pan-Arab Games

3 hours ago
 New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possibl ..

New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possible Life - Scientists

5 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches Book `story of Indus Civilizat ..

5 hours ago
 IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Min ..

IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar

5 hours ago
 Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustai ..

Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustainable Development Goals: ILO

5 hours ago
 General elections to be held as per schedule: Khur ..

General elections to be held as per schedule: Khurram

5 hours ago
Six killed in banned Kenya protests

Six killed in banned Kenya protests

5 hours ago
 Development plans to be envisaged with consent of ..

Development plans to be envisaged with consent of all parties: Mayor

5 hours ago
 IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

5 hours ago
 UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning mu ..

UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning must lead to action against hatr ..

5 hours ago
 Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Agains ..

Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Against Prime Ministerial Candidate ..

5 hours ago
 Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last ..

Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last-Minute Mediation - Actors Gui ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World