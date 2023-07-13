Musk Says Has Advocated for Regulatory Oversight on AI With China, Other World Leaders

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during an interview that he has advocated for regulatory oversight on artificial intelligence (AI) with world leaders, including in China.

"I'm an advocate of having some sort of regulatory oversight, I've actually made this point throughout the world meeting with world leaders including in China," Musk said on Wednesday during an interview on Twitter Spaces.

Musk added that, based on his understanding from talks in China on this matter, he believes Beijing is definitely interested in working in a cooperative international framework regarding AI regulation.

On Tuesday, US senators received a classified briefing from Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, and other top experts in AI from US defense and intelligence agencies as part of an effort to understand how congressional oversight could be responsible and effective, according to Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Musk announced on Wednesday that he is launching a new group called xAI to study the nature of reality. The xAI team is led by Musk and includes other members with experience at artificial intelligence companies such as DeepMind and OpenAI, the launch statement said.

The team has worked on projects including Google's Minerva language model and OpenAi's ChatGPTs (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) models, according to the statement.

However, Musk said it will be a while until xAI is relevant on the scale of microsoft AI or the Google DeepMind AI.