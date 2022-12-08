Musk Says Important Twitter Data Hidden From Former CEO Dorsey, Will Release All Findings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Important Twitter data was hidden from company executives, including former CEO Jack Dorsey, current Twitter chief Elon Musk said.

Musk has been releasing internal information from Twitter in coordination with journalists on prior efforts by the company's management and employees to suppress stories, especially those related to the Hunter Biden laptop scandal in the lead-up to the 2020 US presidential election.

On Wednesday, Dorsey asked Musk on Twitter why he does not release all available information at once without a filter, calling on him to "make everything public now."

Musk collaborated with journalist Matt Taibbi to release the first set of so-called "Twitter Files" last week, and will release the next installment with journalist Bari Weiss.

"Most important data was hidden (from you too) and some may have been deleted, but everything we find will be released," Musk said in response to Dorsey.

On Tuesday, Musk said that Twitter fired its deputy general counsel, Jim Baker, over concerns about his possible role in the suppression of information important to the public dialogue in the United States.

Baker, who also served as FBI General Counsel, vetted the first batch of Twitter Files without knowledge of the company's management, Taibbi said.

The files - official communications - depict efforts by Twitter to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story. The files also revealed that Twitter received and honored requests to review content from both the team of then-candidate Joe Biden and that of former President Donald Trump.