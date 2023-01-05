Musk Says McCarthy Should Become US House Speaker

US billionaire Elon Musk urged the House on Thursday to elect Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy as a speaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) US billionaire Elon Musk urged the House on Thursday to elect Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy as a speaker.

"Kevin McCarthy should be Speaker," Musk said on Twitter.

The House voted 216 to 214 on the motion to adjourn without a speaker until noon on Thursday, which came after another three rounds of failed attempts to elect a speaker.

On Tuesday, the House failed to elect a speaker after three rounds.

Republicans hold a 222-212 majority in the House, with 218 votes needed to elect a speaker. However, 20 Republican members are casting votes for Congressman Byron Donalds instead of McCarthy, whom the majority of the party backs.

The Republicans opposed to McCarthy have criticized the former minority leader's ability to reform House rules and push for the party's priorities.