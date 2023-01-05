UrduPoint.com

Musk Says McCarthy Should Become US House Speaker

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2023 | 07:08 PM

Musk Says McCarthy Should Become US House Speaker

US billionaire Elon Musk urged the House on Thursday to elect Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy as a speaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) US billionaire Elon Musk urged the House on Thursday to elect Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy as a speaker.

"Kevin McCarthy should be Speaker," Musk said on Twitter.

The House voted 216 to 214 on the motion to adjourn without a speaker until noon on Thursday, which came after another three rounds of failed attempts to elect a speaker.

On Tuesday, the House failed to elect a speaker after three rounds.

Republicans hold a 222-212 majority in the House, with 218 votes needed to elect a speaker. However, 20 Republican members are casting votes for Congressman Byron Donalds instead of McCarthy, whom the majority of the party backs.

The Republicans opposed to McCarthy have criticized the former minority leader's ability to reform House rules and push for the party's priorities.

Related Topics

Minority Twitter Elon Musk

Recent Stories

Two more industries, access road inaugurated at Mo ..

Two more industries, access road inaugurated at Mohmand Economic Zone

1 minute ago
 Rescue 1122 service to be extended to other tehsil ..

Rescue 1122 service to be extended to other tehsils of Dera

1 minute ago
 China stresses protection of vulnerable children a ..

China stresses protection of vulnerable children as winter break nears

1 minute ago
 Noor, Hamza, Ashab register impressive wins at Bri ..

Noor, Hamza, Ashab register impressive wins at British Junior Open

1 minute ago
 Chinese premier meets Philippine president in Beij ..

Chinese premier meets Philippine president in Beijing

1 minute ago
 FNC to discuss two draft laws on private health fa ..

FNC to discuss two draft laws on private health facilities, practice of certain ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.