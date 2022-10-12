UrduPoint.com

Musk Says Only Spoke To Putin One Time 18 Months Ago About Space, New Talks 'Pointless'

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Musk Says Only Spoke to Putin One Time 18 Months Ago About Space, New Talks 'Pointless'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he only spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin one time about space approximately 18 months ago, following reports he talked with Putin prior to publishing a recent Twitter poll proposing a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

"No, it is not (true). I have spoken to Putin only once and that was about 18 months ago. The subject matter was space," Musk said when asked about the reports via social media.

Earlier on Tuesday, US media reported that Musk spoke with Putin prior to publishing a Twitter poll proposing a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. The proposed peace plan included guarantees of water supply to Crimea, as well as organizing UN-monitored referenda in regions seeking to join the Russian Federation.

Musk was criticized and derided by senior Ukrainian officials for proposing a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Musk also dismissed the prospect of future talks with Putin about a peace plan, citing a lack of converging interests between Moscow and Kiev.

"Pointless, as there is currently no overlap between Russian and Ukrainian demands - it's not even close," Musk said later on Tuesday, when asked if he would be open to another conversation with Putin.

White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby also said on Tuesday that Musk is not an official representative of the US government.

