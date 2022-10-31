Musk Says Reports About Him Avoiding Payouts by Firing Twitter Workers 'False'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) SpaceX and Tesla founder, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, has denied US media reports about laying off Twitter employees early to avoid having to make payouts.

On Thursday, Musk closed the $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, negotiations for which began in April. The New York Times reported on Sunday citing sources that Musk was going to start laying off Twitter workers before November 1, the date employees were supposed to receive stock grants as part of their pay deals.

Replying to a comment on social media about The New York Times report, Musk said on Sunday that "This is false.

"

On Friday, US media reported that Twitter had already started laying off employees. The Washington Post, citing corporate documents, said earlier that Musk intended to fire 75% of Twitter employees. The entrepreneur denied these reports.

After completing the acquisition of Twitter, which was delayed due to concerns by Musk about the number of fake accounts on the platform, the billionaire said that there would be no changes to Twitter's content moderation policies as of yet. According to US media reports, Musk does plan to liberalize the social network's editorial policy, which has been widely criticized for heavy content censoring.