Musk Says Russia Would Rather Use Nukes Than Lose Crimea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2022 | 08:17 PM

The Kremlin would likely use nuclear weapons to prevent losing the Crimean peninsula, which is viewed as a core part of the Russian nation much like Hawaii is to the United States, billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Monday

"If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter," Musk said via social media. "Whether one likes it or not, Crimea is absolutely seen as a core part of Russia ... From their standpoint losing Crimea is like USA losing Hawaii and Pearl Harbor."

Crimea serves a critical national security importance to Russia, housing their southern naval base, Musk said.

Such a scenario could lead to retaliatory nuclear strikes by NATO, which could result in a Third World War and the end of civilization, Musk also said.

Those who do not believe in the possibility of a Third World War emerging from the conflict are "utterly dangerous fools," Musk added.

Earlier this month, Musk was criticized by Western and Ukrainian officials for publishing a Twitter poll on a hypothetical peace deal between Moscow and Kiev. The proposal would guarantee Russian control of Crimea but re-do referenda with UN monitoring in other territories seeking to join Russia.

Musk also recently requested the Pentagon help pay for the Starlink satellite internet service being provided to Ukraine at a loss to his company, SpaceX. However, SpaceX will continue to provide the service for free despite other defense service contractors receiving government funding, Musk said.

