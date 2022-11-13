UrduPoint.com

Musk Says Sign-Ups For Twitter Blue Likely To Resume Next Week

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2022 | 07:00 AM

Musk Says Sign-Ups for Twitter Blue Likely to Resume Next Week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk says Twitter's monthly subscription service is coming back and new sign-ups could be possible as soon as next week.

Twitter users have been experiencing problems with signing up for the Twitter Blue service. The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing a company's internal note, that Twitter temporarily disabled sign-ups for the subscription on Thursday night.

Asked by a Twitter user when the subscription service is coming back, Musk tweeted on Saturday "Probably end of next week."

The Twitter Blue paid monthly subscription service adds a blue checkmark to a user's account and offers early access to select new features.

The company started the rollout of the new feature on November 9. Within a day, many fake, parody accounts on Twitter appeared to be verified, with some posting dubious content.

Musk said on Thursday that Twitter accounts impersonating other people from now on must include the word "parody" in the name graph of the account instead of the bio graph. Musk has also pointed out that with widespread verification, there will be no warning before suspension, and this rule will be a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue.

Related Topics

Washington Twitter Company Elon Musk November Post From

Recent Stories

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

7 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

7 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

7 hours ago
 UN chief upholds importance of a single global eco ..

UN chief upholds importance of a single global economy

7 hours ago
 Conferment of Canada's Gairdner Global Health Awar ..

Conferment of Canada's Gairdner Global Health Award on Pakistani doctor hailed

7 hours ago
 US returns 192 stolen artifacts to Pakistan; Consu ..

US returns 192 stolen artifacts to Pakistan; Consul General Ayesha Ali expresses ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.